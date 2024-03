Crouse scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

Crouse snapped his 19-game goal drought with the tally. The winger had just six helpers in that span, though three of them came over the previous six contests. He's at 21 goals, 37 points, 159 shots on net and 166 hits through 73 contests. Crouse's offense can be streaky, but he fills a middle-six role for the Coyotes as a power winger.