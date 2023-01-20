Crouse will miss Thursday's game against Washington because of an upper-body injury.
Crouse is considered day-to-day beyond Thursday's contest. He has 16 goals and 27 points in 43 games this season. Michael Carcone, who was called up from AHL Tucson on Thursday, might draw into the lineup.
More News
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Distributes three assists•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Prevents shutout Saturday•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Pots goal in Thursday's loss•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: On modest three-game point streak•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Supplies helper in win•
-
Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Produces three points in win•