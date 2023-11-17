Crouse scored the game-winning goal on a team-high five shots on net in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Blue Jackets.

The third-period scoring chance was created by an aggressive forecheck from Nick Bjugstad that produced a turnover behind the Columbus net, and Crouse didn't miss on a one-timer when the puck got to him in the faceoff circle. The 26-year-old has been on a tear in November -- Crouse has seven goals on the season, and all of them have come in the last eight games.