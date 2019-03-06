Coyotes' Lawson Crouse: Production on the rise

Crouse scored his 11th goal of the season in a 3-1 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

Crouse also delivered four hits, two shots and two PIM in the contest. Crouse has five points, 29 hits and a plus-6 rating in his last six games. For the season, the first round pick from 2015 has 219 hits and 22 points in 65 contests. The recent hot stretch may make Crouse an option for DFS in Thursday's clash with the Flames.