Crouse scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Stars.

Crouse's goal gave the Coyotes a 3-2 lead, but Tyler Seguin responded 2:14 later to send the game to overtime. All six of Crouse's goals this season have come in November. The physical winger is up to nine points, 25 shots on net, 26 hits, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through 14 contests while filling a top-six role.