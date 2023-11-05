Crouse scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Jets.

The 26-year-old winger has four goals and three assists in his past five appearances. He helped set up Janis Moser for the game's opening tally early in the first period before potting his own goal late in the second. Crouse is coming off a career-high 24 goals and 45 points last season, and he appears intent on blowing past those numbers in 2023-24. He has already racked up four goals and seven points through his first 10 contests.