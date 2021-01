Crouse (COVID) will be in the lineup against San Jose on Thursday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

Crouse apparently has been cleared of the league's COVID-19 protocols and is ready to play Opening Night. The 23-year-old winger should take a spot on the third line against the Sharks. With a bigger role this season following the departure of Taylor Hall, Crouse could be in line to set new career highs despite the shortened campaign.