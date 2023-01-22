Crouse (upper body) won't play Sunday against Vegas, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.
Crouse, who is listed as day-to-day, will miss a third consecutive contest. He has registered 16 goals, 27 points, 82 shots on net and 105 hits in 43 games this season. Jack McBain has been filling in for Crouse alongside Nick Bjugstad and Dylan Guenther.
