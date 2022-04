O'Brien (upper body) will be back in the lineup versus Dallas on Wednesday, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports.

O'Brien will rejoin the lineup following a 28-game stint on the sidelines due to his upper-body issue. In 37 outings this year, the 27-year-old center has managed just three points while averaging 9:25 of ice time, so fantasy players shouldn't be expecting him to suddenly discover his offensive game in the last two contests of the year.