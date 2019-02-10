Coyotes' Mario Kempe: Suffers upper-body injury
Kempe suffered an upper-body injury in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Stars, reports Craig Morgan of The Athletic.
Morgan adds that the injury is what limited Kempe to just 8:10 of ice time. The fourth-liner will hope to suit up when Arizona next takes the ice Tuesday in Vegas.
