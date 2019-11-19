Kings' Mario Kempe: Bound for KHL
Kempe has been placed on unconditional waivers by the Kings, which will allow him to head to the KHL, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.
Not to be confused with Adrian Kempe of the Kings, Mario has appeared in just 70 NHL games since being selected by the Flyers back in the 2007 draft. He has 13 points in those 70 NHL appearances, and there's a good chance Kempe never adds another.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.