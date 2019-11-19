Kempe has been placed on unconditional waivers by the Kings, which will allow him to head to the KHL, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

Not to be confused with Adrian Kempe of the Kings, Mario has appeared in just 70 NHL games since being selected by the Flyers back in the 2007 draft. He has 13 points in those 70 NHL appearances, and there's a good chance Kempe never adds another.