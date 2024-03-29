Maccelli scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Maccelli has two goals and an assist over his last two games after a stretch in which he logged just three helpers over 11 contests. The 23-year-old forward had the first of the Coyotes' two empty-netters in this win. He's matched his point total (49) from last season while adding 132 shots on net and a minus-6 rating over 73 outings in 2023-24.