Maccelli scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Maccelli helped out on Josh Doan's opening goal in the first period and then scored the game-winner 1:35 into overtime. The 23-year-old Maccelli has four goals and five assists over his last nine outings. He's up to 55 points (15 tallies, 40 helpers) with 145 shots on net and a minus-5 rating over 80 appearances in a middle-six role this season.