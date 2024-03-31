Maccelli scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

The two-point effort gave Maccelli a career-high 51 points on the year. He's picked up five points over his last three games after slumping for much of March. The 23-year-old playmaker has 14 goals, 37 helpers, 133 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 74 appearances. Even from a fourth-line role at even strength, he can make an impact, though his usage remains more aligned with a middle-six forward.