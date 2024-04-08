Maccelli notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Maccelli set up Lawson Crouse on the opening tally early in the first period. With three goals and four helpers over his last six games, Maccelli is putting together a strong finish to his second NHL campaign. He's racked up 53 points (12 on the power play), 139 shots on net and a minus-7 rating over 77 appearances this season.