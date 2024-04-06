Maccelli logged an assist in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Maccelli helped out on a Josh Doan goal, which sparked the Coyotes' third-period rally. The 23-year-old Maccelli had an inconsistent March, but he's earned three goals and three assists over his last five games. For the season, the playmaking winger has 52 points, 136 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 76 outings in a middle-six role.