Bunting was placed on waivers by the Yotes on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

By waiving Bunting, Arizona will be able to move him down to the minors and activate a player off injured reserve -- possibly Brad Richardson (upper body), who appears to be close to a return. The 23-year-old Bunting will rejoin the Roadrunners, for whom he racked up 26 points in 29 minor-league contests this year. This likely won't be the last we've seen of Bunting in the NHL this season, as he continues to push for more opportunities with his strong play with AHL Tucson.