Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Designated for waivers
Bunting was placed on waivers by the Yotes on Thursday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
By waiving Bunting, Arizona will be able to move him down to the minors and activate a player off injured reserve -- possibly Brad Richardson (upper body), who appears to be close to a return. The 23-year-old Bunting will rejoin the Roadrunners, for whom he racked up 26 points in 29 minor-league contests this year. This likely won't be the last we've seen of Bunting in the NHL this season, as he continues to push for more opportunities with his strong play with AHL Tucson.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Summoned from AHL•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Returned to Roadrunners•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Summoned by parent club•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Moves back to AHL•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Promoted to top level•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...