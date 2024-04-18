Bunting recorded a pair of assists in Wednesday's 5-4 defeat to the Islanders.

Bunting had five multi-point efforts over the course of his 21-game stint in Pittsburgh. The winger appears to have thrived playing in a second-line role for the Penguins, a spot he will likely continue to hold down heading into the 2024-25 campaign. The 28-year-old Ontario native fell one tally shy of reaching the 20-goal threshold, a mark he should be capable of getting back to with a full season on Evgeni Malkin's wing.