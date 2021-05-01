Bunting scored a goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.
Bunting tallied at 1:30 of the third period to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead. The 25-year-old winger continues to impress in a top-line role with nine goals and two assists through 16 games. He's added 30 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating.
More News
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Rounds up two points Monday•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Seventh goal in 10 games•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Tallies in loss•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Continues to get on scoresheet•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: Back on active roster•
-
Coyotes' Michael Bunting: To taxi squad Thursday•