Bunting scored a goal in Friday's 3-0 win over the Golden Knights.

Bunting tallied at 1:30 of the third period to give the Coyotes a 2-0 lead. The 25-year-old winger continues to impress in a top-line role with nine goals and two assists through 16 games. He's added 30 shots on net, 27 hits and a plus-1 rating.