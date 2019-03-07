Grabner (eye) will be back in the lineup against the Flames on Thursday, Dave Vest of the Coyotes' official site reports.

Grabner has been removed from IR per the NHL media site, which was the final hurdle before he could suit up. The veteran may be eased back into action in a bottom-six role, especially considering he missed the last 41 games, though he could certainly get a look on the first or second lines as well. Conor Garland ro Josh Archibald figures to be the odd man out with Grabner healthy.