The Coyotes placed Grabner on unconditional waivers for the purpose of buying out his contract Saturday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Grabner is still a solid bottom-six player and a good penalty-killer, but he isn't worth the $3.35 million he was set to make in 2020-21. The 32-year-old winger should have plenty of suitors in free agency, but his lack of offensive upside will keep him out of the fantasy discussion.