Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Opens scoring to shake slump
Grabner scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Grabner opened the scoring three minutes into the game when he deposited his seventh goal of the season. The goal, his first since Veteran's Day, put an end to Grabner's 13-game goal drought. The 32-year-old enjoyed back-to-back 28-goal campaigns in 2016-17 and 2017-18, but he's only managed 15 goals in 72 games since joining the Coyotes prior to last season.
