Grabner scored a short-handed goal on two shots Sunday in a 4-3 win over the Predators in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Grabner was home-free from his own blue line and beat Nashville netminder Juuse Saros with a nifty backhand move, putting the Coyotes up 4-1 in the final minutes of the second period. The goal held up as the game-winner following a late Nashville comeback attempt. Scoring heroics aside, Grabner received just 9:12 of ice time, second-fewest among all Arizona skaters.