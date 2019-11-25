Play

Grabner (undisclosed) notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.

Grabner set up Christian Fischer's tally in the second period. Grabner had missed the previous two contests with the injury, and he returned to a fourth-line role. The winger is up to nine points and 34 shots on goal in 23 appearances.

