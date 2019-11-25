Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Provides assist in return
Grabner (undisclosed) notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Oilers.
Grabner set up Christian Fischer's tally in the second period. Grabner had missed the previous two contests with the injury, and he returned to a fourth-line role. The winger is up to nine points and 34 shots on goal in 23 appearances.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.