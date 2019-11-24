Coyotes' Michael Grabner: Back in action
Grabner (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Oilers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Grabner had missed the last two games while dealing with the undisclosed issue, but will finally make his return to the lineup. He'll replace Lawson Crouse (upper body), who crashed into the end boards in Saturday's game against the Kings. Grabner has been solid this campaign, notching eight points in 22 games thus far.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.