Grabner (undisclosed) will be in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Oilers, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Grabner had missed the last two games while dealing with the undisclosed issue, but will finally make his return to the lineup. He'll replace Lawson Crouse (upper body), who crashed into the end boards in Saturday's game against the Kings. Grabner has been solid this campaign, notching eight points in 22 games thus far.