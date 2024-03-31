Bjugstad scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and went minus-3 in Saturday's 8-5 loss to the Rangers.

Bjugstad has goals in four straight games and he's posted seven points during a six-game streak. The 31-year-old is careening toward a career year -- he's four points shy of matching his high mark of 48 from 2017-18. The center has 21 goals, 23 assists, 159 shots on net, 113 hits, 57 PIM and a plus-10 rating over 73 appearances. Bjugstad is a solid addition in fantasy as long as he remains on the top line.