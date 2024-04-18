Bjugstad (undisclosed) isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's season finale versus the Oilers.

Bjugstad ended up missing the last five games of the campaign. He closes 2023-24 with 45 points, 165 shots on net, 118 hits and a plus-11 rating through 76 appearances. He is under contract for 2024-25, so he should be in contention for a middle-six role next season.