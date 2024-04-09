Bjugstad (undisclosed) won't play Tuesday against Seattle after traveling back to Phoenix, according to Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports.

Bjugstad is considered to be longer than day-to-day due to an undisclosed injury. If he doesn't rejoin the team for the remainder of the trip, he could be out until the Coyotes' regular-season finale against Edmonton on April 17. He has racked up 12 goals and 18 points over his past 22 outings. Jan Jenik, who was recalled from AHL Tucson on Tuesday, will replace Bjugstad in the lineup against the Kraken. Logan Cooley could get a chance to center the top line during Bjugstad's absence.