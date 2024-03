Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 8-4 win over the Predators.

Bjugstad's second-period tally was his 20th of the season, and it also stood as the game-winner. The center has surged to the milestone mark, picking up seven goals and four assists over 13 outings in March. On the year, he has 42 points, 158 shots on net, 113 hits and a plus-13 rating through 72 appearances. Bjugstad's a safe streaming option while playing on the Coyotes' top line.