Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bjugstad's goal stretched the Coyotes' lead to 4-2 in the third period. The center has two goals and two assists during his four-game point streak, and he's gotten on the scoresheet in seven of his last nine outings. For the season, the 31-year-old veteran has 19 goals, 41 points, 155 shots on net, 112 hits and a plus-11 rating through 71 contests.