Bjugstad scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Stars.

Bjugstad has four goals and four assists over eight contests since he missed a game for personal reasons. He's seen time on the top line lately, but his goal came with helpers from Lawson Crouse and Logan Cooley, who have most recently featured on the second line. Bjugstad is up to 40 points, 152 shots on net, 112 hits and 55 PIM over 70 appearances in one of the best campaigns of his career.