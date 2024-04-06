Bjugstad scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Friday's 7-4 win over the Golden Knights.

Bjugstad's tally in the third period brought the Coyotes within a goal at 9:16 of the frame. The center has five goals and three assists over his last eight games, going without a point just once in that span. Life on the top line has treated him well lately, but the 31-year-old has put together a solid season with 22 goals, 45 points, 164 shots on net, 117 hits, 59 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 75 contests in a multitude of spots in the lineup.