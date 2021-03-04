Ekman-Larsson posted a power-play assist and two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Kings.
Ekman-Larsson earned the secondary helper on Clayton Keller's opening tally in the second period. The 29-year-old Ekman-Larsson is up to nine assists (four on the power play) in 12 outings this year. He's only finished with fewer than 10 goals in shortened seasons -- he had three in 2012-13 and nine last year -- but he's yet to tickle the twine in 2020-21.
