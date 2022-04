Kessel logged a power-play assist, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Kessel has racked up four assists (two on the power play) in his last four games, though he's now on another goal drought that reached seven contests. The 34-year-old winger has suffered his worst shooting season of the year so far, converting at a 4.9 percent rate (seven goals on 142 shots). He's at 43 points and a minus-14 rating through 69 appearances in a top-six role.