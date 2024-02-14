Kessel is expected to work with AHL Abbotsford ahead of joining the Canucks. General manager Patrik Allvin told reporters Tuesday, "Phil has made his way to Vancouver and will be working out in Abbotsford this week."

Kessel will likely start by signing an AHL tryout agreement with Abbotsford before he would secure an NHL deal with Vancouver. Last season, the 36-year-old winger managed just 14 goals and 22 helpers in 82 games with the Golden Knights before being a healthy scratch for nearly the entire Stanley Cup run. With Vancouver, Kessel would likely land in a third-line role but could see plenty of opportunities with the man advantage as a power-play specialist.