Kessel produced an assist and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

Kessel ended a three-game slump with the assist. Prior to his quiet stretch, he'd posted a five-game point streak. The 35-year-old winger is up to 13 goals, 21 assists, 142 shots on net, 28 PIM and a minus-8 rating through 78 outings, playing mainly in a third-line role throughout the season.