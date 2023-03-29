Kessel posted an assist in Tuesday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Kessel extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four helpers) when he helped out on Michael Amadio's second-period marker. The 35-year-old Kessel has grown into his middle-six role as the season progresses. He's at 33 points, 136 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 74 appearances.