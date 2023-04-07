Kessel scored a goal on four shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Kessel earned his first multi-point effort since March 19. He scored the opening goal and set up Chandler Stephenson's tally, both in the first period. Kessel is up to 14 goals, 36 points, 146 shots, 28 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 79 contests overall. His line with Stephenson and Ivan Barbashev make a big impact early on, but it's unclear if they'll be able to repeat it to close out the regular season.