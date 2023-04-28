Kessel will be a healthy scratch Thursday versus Winnipeg, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

Kessel played in all 82 of Vegas' regular-season contests and each of the first four playoff games in this series, but he'll draw out of the lineup to make room for William Carrier's (lower body) return. Kessel has contributed two assists in the postseason. He also had 14 goals and 36 points during the 2022-23 campaign.