Durzi notched a power-play assist, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Durzi has three assists over two games since he returned from a lower-body injury. With Janis Moser (upper body) leaving Saturday's game early, Durzi could see a larger role following the holiday break. Durzi is up to 16 points (eight on the power play), 50 shots on net, 59 blocked shots, 33 PIM and a plus-8 rating through 27 outings overall. He is a solid depth defenseman for most fantasy formats.