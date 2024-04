Durzi logged an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Durzi earned his 30th assist of the year on Logan Cooley's goal in overtime. With five helpers over his last eight contests, Durzi has gotten his game back on track late in the campaign. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 38 points -- matching his career high -- with 134 shots on net, 156 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 73 appearances.