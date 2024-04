Durzi logged an assist and five shots on goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Oilers.

Durzi has three helpers over his last four contests. His assist Friday was on rookie Logan Cooley's 20th goal of the campaign. Durzi has a career-high 39 points with 139 shots on net, 157 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a minus-2 rating over 74 appearances in a top-four role with ample power-play time.