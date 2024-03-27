Durzi supplied two assists, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Durzi earned his first multi-point effort since Jan. 20 by assisting on goals from Matias Maccelli and Nick Bjugstad. This effort also got Durzi to the 100-point mark in his career, a milestone he reached in 202 games. The 25-year-old defenseman has generally been a positive for the Coyotes in his first season with the team, posting 35 points (15 on the power play) with 143 blocked shots, 61 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 66 appearances.