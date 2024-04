Durzi supplied a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

Durzi has a helper in four of the last five games, but this was his first power-play point since March 26. The defenseman earned his first 40-point campaign and has added 141 shots on net, 157 blocked shots, 63 PIM and a minus-3 rating over a career-high 75 appearances. Durzi remains locked in on the top pairing and first power-play unit.