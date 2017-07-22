Coyotes' Tyler Gaudet: Commands one-year, two-way extension
Gaudet signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Coyotes on Saturday, Craig Morgan of Arizona Sports reports. The 24-year-old center will make $650,000 in the NHL or $85,000 at the minor-league level.
Gaudet's contract also includes $110,000 in guaranteed salary. With a new deal in place, the Ontario native can challenge for a bottom-six role in training camp this fall. Last season, he generated six goals and 16 assists in 62 games with AHL Tucson, and also picked up a helper over four games at the highest level.
