Predators' Tyler Gaudet: Brought up to NHL
Gaudet was recalled from AHL Milwaukee on Thursday.
Gaudet has compiled five goals and nine assists over 27 games for the Admirals this season, but he hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since the Coyotes rolled him out for four games in the 2016-17 season. He's merely an organizational depth option with Colton Sissons currently bogged down by a lower-body injury.
