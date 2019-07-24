Maple Leafs' Tyler Gaudet: Signs with Toronto
Gaudet signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.
Gaudet spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Milwaukee, notching eight goals and 25 points in 50 games. The 26-year-old forward will likely stick with Toronto's minor-league affiliate for most, if not all of the upcoming season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on him.
More News
-
Top 100 for Fantasy hockey
Still only 22, Connor McDavid stays atop Kyle Riley's top 100 Fantasy players for the 2019-2020...
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times