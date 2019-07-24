Gaudet signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Gaudet spent the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign with AHL Milwaukee, notching eight goals and 25 points in 50 games. The 26-year-old forward will likely stick with Toronto's minor-league affiliate for most, if not all of the upcoming season, so there's no reason for fantasy owners to keep tabs on him.