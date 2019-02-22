Predators' Tyler Gaudet: Sent to bus league
The Predators reassigned Gaudet to AHL Milwaukee on Friday.
Gaudet hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2016, so this move doesn't come as a surprise. He'll return to a prominent role with Milwaukee, where he's notched 23 points in 41 appearances this campaign.
