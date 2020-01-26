The Maple Leafs recalled Gaudet from AHL Toronto on Sunday.

Gaudet signed a two-way contract with Toronto during the offseason, and he's spent the entire season in the minors. The 26-year-old has posted 13 points over 39 AHL games. His recall is likely because Auston Matthews (wrist) is injured, but if Matthews is good to go, Gaudet isn't expected to play Monday versus the Predators.