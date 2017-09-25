Play

Gaudet was placed on waivers Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

A gritty forward with great size, Gaudet has made his way in to 20 NHL games, but has spent the vast majority of his three-year professional career in the AHL to this point. Should Gaudet clear waivers, he will likely be reassigned to AHL Tucson.

